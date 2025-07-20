Horse-trading within Congress gaining momentum: K’taka BJP on leadership change

Koppal, July 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hinted at a political upheaval in November or even earlier during their speeches at the Mysuru rally.

The Congress party held 'Sadhana Samavesha' on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in Koppal on Sunday, Vijayendra said, "Internal discussions are underway in the Congress party over who should be made the Chief Minister. Signs are emerging that horse-trading within the ruling party is gaining momentum."

Vijayendra claimed that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to grant Rs 50 crore only after MLAs from his own party began turning against him. However, it is evident that these MLAs no longer have confidence in the Chief Minister. As a result, Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has been making repeated visits to Karnataka in an attempt to pacify disgruntled legislators.

The Congress government has drowned in corruption. No meaningful development is taking place in the state. Wherever one goes and asks about Siddaramaiah’s Congress government, the public is expressing anger and discontent, he alleged.

He further challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to first respond to the questions raised by MLAs of the ruling party.

Vijayendra said that Siddaramaiah should answer questions raised by Congress MLAs before throwing challenges at the opposition. He sarcastically remarked that the entire state has witnessed what really happened at the Mysuru rally.

MLAs across constituencies are struggling without grants. People are now questioning whether Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister of the entire state or just of Congress MLAs. He has not issued any official document stating that Rs 50 crore will be sanctioned for development. He has written letters only to Congress MLAs. There is no clarity on how long one must wait for this Rs 50 crore grant to be released or whether any funds will be allocated to opposition MLAs, he criticised.

Responding to media questions regarding irregularities in Koppal KRIDL (Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited), he stated that bills were paid despite Rs 72 crore worth of work not being executed. Scandals are taking place in every district of the state, and the BJP will raise these issues and fight, he said.

Replying to questions about the relationship between BJP senior leaders B. Sriramulu and mining baron Janardhana Reddy, he said both leaders are major strengths of the party. Whenever they have joined forces during elections, the BJP has won more seats in the Kalyana Karnataka region. He added that both of them are committed to the party and have assured him of their support in strengthening the party organisation.

--IANS

mka/dan