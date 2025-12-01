'Hornbill Festival' begins in Nagaland with rich cultural display on 63rd Statehood Day

Kohima, Dec 1 (IANS) Displaying traditional rituals and captivating songs and dances, the 26th edition of the 'Hornbill Festival' commenced at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, on Monday, coinciding with the 63rd Statehood Day of Nagaland.

Chief Minister and host of the 10-day (December 1-10) festival, Neiphiu Rio, said that the Hornbill Festival is an expression of the Nagas' way of life; it represents the unity and oneness of the Nagas.

He added that it signifies the rich legacy, living traditions and respect for the ancestors.

Emphasising the significance of the Unity Plaza at the Main Arena of the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, the Chief Minister said that it is a symbol of the Nagas' oneness and shared hopes for a peaceful and prosperous future.

CM Rio added that it was an honour to have six countries -- Austria, Malta, France, Ireland, the UK and Switzerland, as partner countries and Arunachal Pradesh as partner state of the Hornbill Festival.

Highlighting the traditions of the Nagas, CM Rio said that the stories, identity and customs of the Nagas have been woven through the music, dances, textiles and the vibrant community life.

He added that the Hornbill Festival, over the years, has grown beyond the festivities and performances and said that it has become a unique global platform to forge partnerships and friendships.

The Chief Minister also told that the extension of the Hornbill Festival is being celebrated in six districts across the state.

Encouraging the visitors to the state, the Chief Minister urged them to be the ambassadors of Nagaland and share the memories with people and loved ones.

He also said that the citizens of Nagaland have been making all possible efforts to make their stay comfortable and memorable.

Nagaland's acting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted the significance of the festival as a celebration of the state's cultural heritage, unity, and identity.

In his address, Governor Bhalla noted that the Hornbill Festival stands as a testament to Nagaland's rich traditions, vibrant art forms, and enduring values.

He emphasised that the festival reflects the collective resilience of the Naga people and their commitment to preserving the legacy handed down by their ancestors.

Governor Bhalla also underlined Nagaland's cultural diversity through dance, folk music, indigenous games, crafts, and cuisines which find its fullest expression during the festival.

Over the years, he noted that the Hornbill Festival has grown into an important platform for promoting tourism, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange.

It has empowered youth and artisans, strengthened the creative sector, and showcased Nagaland prominently on both national and global cultural maps, the Governor said.

He commended the Nagaland government, tribal bodies, cultural troupes, entrepreneurs, and artisans for their continued contributions.

Emphasising the need for sustainable tourism, he spoke on Nagaland's ecological sensitivity and urged all stakeholders to uphold environmentally responsible practices.

He encouraged initiatives that respect local cultures and ensure that tourism benefits reach grassroots communities, positioning the festival as a model for balanced and sustainable development.

Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly, in his greetings shared the Ireland-India relations, including their fight for freedom and aspirations that inspire each other.

He said that Nagaland shares with the world a festival of affirmation of identity, resilience and creative energy.

Austrian Trade Commissioner, Hans-Jorg Hortnagl, invited Chief Minister Rio to bring a business delegation to Austria for partnership and collaborations.

He said that a Naga delegation from Nagaland participated at a startup event in Vienna.

British Council Director, Debanjan Chakrabarti, highlighted some of the British and Naga ties.

He said that Nagaland and United Kingdom relations go beyond cultural ties and mulled for ties in business and trade, education and research, and science and technology.

Ambassador of Switzerland to India, Maya Tissafi, spoke about the rich traditions of the Naga people and highlighted how this festival brings together tribes, families, visitors, and friends from across India.

Ambassador Maya said that the festival serves as a bridge between generations, communities, and nations.

She noted Switzerland and India's long-standing partnership, rooted in innovation and people-to-people ties.

She praised the creativity and skill of Naga artists, saying that their performances are deeply inspiring.

The festival, Ambassador Maya added, reminds us of the values of diversity, and the unity displayed across tribes and communities sends a message of peace that resonates far beyond Nagaland.

Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, in his greetings mentioned that the relationship between France and India has widened considerably under the present leadership.

He said that France is keen to further collaborate with India and Nagaland in the sectors of IT, education, tourism, and music.

Bishop of Kohima, Reverend James Thoppil, pronounced the invocation which was followed by traditional blessings from Tomwang, an 87-year-old elder from Longwa village, State Minister for Tourism and Higher Education and Festival Host, Temjen Imna Along, thanked the people of Nagaland for their continued resilience in showcasing the rich culture and heritage to the outside world.

Hornbill festival is not only a celebration of culture and identity but also a festival of unity and oneness among the Naga community, the Minister added.

The 26th Hornbill Festival 2025 will celebrate Nagaland's rich cultural diversity, heritage, and artistic traditions.

--IANS

sc/khz