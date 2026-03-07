Hopeful that seat-sharing will happen with smaller parties in Assam, says Gaurav Gogoi ahead of state polls

Guwahati, March 7 (IANS) Assam Congress President and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Saturday that discussions are underway with regional parties in the state regarding the seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, expressing optimism that a mutually agreeable formula will soon be worked out.

Speaking to reporters in Jorhat, Gogoi added that negotiations are continuing as part of broader efforts to build Opposition unity in the state.

"Talks are on with the regional parties for seat sharing. I am hopeful that a seat-sharing formula will be formulated," he said while responding to queries from journalists.

He was answering a query on whether an alliance between the Congress and Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal was a possibility for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

While he did not elaborate on the details of the discussions, Gaurav Gogoi indicated that dialogue with regional parties was continuing in order to strengthen the Opposition unity in Assam.

Political observers say that seat-sharing talks between the Congress and regional parties could play a key role in shaping the Opposition strategy against the ruling NDA alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

Meanwhile, the State Congress President said that he is set to visit Jorhat after the party has decided to field him to contest the upcoming state Assembly elections from the Jorhat constituency.

Sources within the Congress said the party leadership has been preparing its strategy for the upcoming elections, including candidate selection and alliance negotiations, as political activity intensifies across the state.

The Jorhat Assembly seat is considered politically significant in Upper Assam, and Gaurav Gogoi's decision to contest from the constituency is expected to add further momentum to the Congress' poll campaign in the region.

Assam is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest in the upcoming state Assembly elections, with the ruling coalition and opposition parties both working to consolidate their support bases across various constituencies.

Further clarity on alliances and seat-sharing arrangements among opposition parties is likely to emerge in the coming weeks as discussions progress.

--IANS

