‘Hope of India’: Telangana CM, Dy CM greet Rahul Gandhi on birthday

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday greeted the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on his birthday.

In a post on ‘X’, Revanth Reddy called the LoP Rahul Gandhi the ‘hope of India’.

“Happy birthday to hope of India, my leader, embodiment of silent strength, true visionary, compassionate & wise, who has people’s interests in his heart, and a soldier fighting for the idea of India, an inspiration for all those who truly love India, and above all, one of the finest humans I have ever met,” reads the post.

“May more people of India discover your love for them, may more people understand your true commitment to India, and to every Indian,” added Revanth Reddy.

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka also conveyed warm birthday wishes to LoP Rahul Gandhi.

“Your unwavering commitment to social justice and equal rights for all continues to guide us. Inspired by your vision, Telangana became the first state in India to conduct a caste census a bold step to ensure equal opportunities for every community. From Gruha Jyothi to Rythu Runa Mafi, Yuva Vikasam, Indiramma Indlu, Mahalakshmi free bus travel, and cheyutha every welfare scheme is rooted in the idea of equity and dignity for all,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

“May you continue to lead us towards a just, compassionate, and inclusive India,” he added.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud also took to ‘X’ to greet LoP Rahul Gandhi.

“A fearless leader who speaks truth to power. A symbol of compassion, courage, and constitutional values. Your fight for justice, equality, and the dignity of every Indian gives hope to this nation. May your journey continue to empower the voiceless and strengthen democracy,” said the state Congress chief.

Former Indian cricket captain and TPCC working president Mohammed Azharuddin also greeted the Congress leader on his birthday.

“May you continue to lead with strength and compassion. Warm wishes from Telangana,” wrote Azharuddin.

Congress leaders and cadres celebrated LoP Rahul Gandhi’s birthday at the state party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan. A 100-feet-high cut-out of LoP Rahul Gandhi was erected. The leaders cut a cake and distributed textbooks among students.

