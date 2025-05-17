Honoured to represent India: Supriya Sule on being part of all-party delegation's global mission against terrorism

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) In a significant diplomatic initiative following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, the Government of India has announced that it will send multiple all-party delegations of Members of Parliament (MPs) to key countries around the world. Among those named to these delegations is NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP, Supriya Sule, who expressed her gratitude and sense of responsibility upon being selected for the key outreach mission.

Taking to social media platform X, Sule wrote in a post: “I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji and the Ministry of External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support. Our mission is to convey India’s united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. We stand as one nation — proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind!”

The aim of this move is to expose Pakistan’s alleged role in the attack and present a united Indian front in the global fight against terrorism.

The decision to deploy these delegations comes as part of India’s diplomatic counteroffensive strategy to rally international support against terrorism and to spotlight Pakistan’s alleged complicity in cross-border attacks.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, seven delegations will be formed, each comprising MPs from across party lines, senior diplomats, and other prominent political figures.

The list of MPs expected to lead these delegations includes prominent names such as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

These delegations will be visiting key partner nations later this month, including members of the United Nations Security Council, to present India’s case with unity and resolve. The government hopes that this cross-party initiative will reinforce India’s global message of zero tolerance towards terrorism and enhance international cooperation in tackling security threats.

This diplomatic outreach also showcases a rare moment of political consensus in India, with leaders from diverse parties coming together to defend national interests and highlight India’s firm position on global platforms.

--IANS

rs/rad