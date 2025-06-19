Honeymoon murder case: Meghalaya Police question over 20 people in Indore

Indore, June 19 (IANS) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police, which arrived here on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation pertaining to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, has questioned around 20 people, including Sonam and Raj Kushwaha's family members, to date.

Apart from the family members, Meghalaya Police also visited Sonam's brother Govind Raghuvanshi's plywood factory and questioned employees working there, who were known to Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, key accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

During cross-examination of arrested accused -- Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and his three friends -- the Meghalaya Police learnt that they had discussed the entire plan to execute crime at a restaurant located in Super Corridor area in Indore.

The owner of the restaurant, where Sonam and Raj Kushwaha along with others reportedly planned the murder, is also said to be 'under suspicion'.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, he said that he came to know about the sensational murder case from news reports.

"A number of customers visit my restaurant every day, so I can't remember them. Yes, there is one corner area here (at restaurant) where people sit for hours. But we just take orders from them and serve," restaurant owner Jai Soni said.

Asked if Meghalaya or Indore police visited his restaurant for investigation, he said: "Not yet."

He added: "We will cooperate if they (police) would visit here. This incident has brought shame for entire Indore city. We will provide them CCTV footage."

Meghalaya Police on Wednesday visited the Indore residence of Sonam Raghuvanshi — the prime accused in the case pertaining to the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi and questioned her family members in connection with the probe into the case.

The Meghalaya Police team had also visited Raja Raghuvanshi’s home and met his family members, including mother on Tuesday night.

During half-an-hour’s meeting, Meghalaya police asked about Sonam’s behaviour during her three-day stay in Raja’s home.

Notably, Raja and Sonam had got married on May 11 in Indore, and she lived in Raja’s home till May 13. She had returned to her parental home on June 14, and then, the couple had left for their honeymoon trip Meghalaya on May 21.

