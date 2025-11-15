Home Ministry addressed 3,977 public grievances in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry addressed 3,977 public grievances, 119 references from Members of Parliament (MP), 199 references from state governments and 718 appeals related to various activities of the Ministry in October, an official said on Saturday.

The achievement was part of a drive to enhance responsibility, transparency, and effective service delivery across the Ministry and its field offices, said the official in a statement.

A social media campaign was also carried out to promote awareness and the Ministry’s activities.

The Ministry conducted the Special Campaign 5.0 for the disposal of pending matters from October 2 to October 31, it said.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to institutionalise Swachhata and minimise pendency in the government, the 30-day drive was aimed at promoting cleanliness, streamlining work, addressing pending grievances across the Ministry and organizations under it.

Under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, special attention was given to field and outstation offices that interface directly with the public.

Initially, 4,187 sites were identified for the Swachhata campaign, later increased to 7,678. A total of 119 references from MPs, 199 references from state governments, 3,977 public grievances, and 718 appeals were addressed, said the statement.

During the month-long, special campaign, 194,522 physical files and 65,997 electronic files were reviewed and 95,186 sq. ft. of space was freed. Over Rs 3.45 crore was generated through scrap disposal.

The campaign was closely monitored at the highest level, with Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar actively participating in its execution and progress review.

All the Divisions of MHA, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and affiliated organisations enthusiastically participated in the campaign.

Daily progress updates were uploaded to the SCPDM portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

The campaign began with a preparatory phase from September 15, followed by the implementation phase from October 2 to 31, carried out across the Ministry and its attached/subordinate offices nationwide.

--IANS

rch/rad