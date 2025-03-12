Holi shouldn't be seen as license to engage in hooliganism: Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, on Wednesday said that the Holi festival should not be seen as a license to engage in hooliganism.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma highlighted that many people think that on Holi, they can harass women, emphasizing that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this was not possible.

"We should respect each other's religions. Holi should not be seen as a license to engage in hooliganism. Many people think that on Holi, they can harass women. However, under the leadership of Modi and Yogi, it is not possible for such hooliganism to occur. It is a good thing that everyone celebrates their festivals, but it should not disturb the respect for others," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming Holi festival, the Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified security measures, activating district intelligence networks and directing all personnel to remain vigilant.

In its directives, ahead of festivities, it said, "No new tradition should be allowed to be started during festivals. All festivals should be celebrated traditionally...Antisocial elements should be identified in advance, and effective preventive action should be taken against them. After reviewing the disputes and cases related to Holi in the past years, effective preventive action should be taken accordingly."

Senior officers have been instructed to brief all officials, including those at police stations, outposts, and beat levels.

According to a release, a comprehensive action plan has been put in place to curb the production, sale, and transportation of illegal toxic liquor to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Coordination with excise officials and local magistrates has been directed for conducting raids and surprise checks. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted to prevent incidents related to adulterated liquor.

The district hospitals have been instructed to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines and equipment. Emergency services facilities, including 108 ambulance services and mobile medical units, will be operational round the clock.

Municipal authorities have been directed to ensure proper water supply, sanitation, and lighting arrangements. Adequate deployment of police personnel, along with CCTV and drone surveillance, will be ensured in mixed-population areas, procession routes, junction points, and communal hotspots.

Special teams, including "poster parties" and "morning checking teams," will be deployed with clear responsibilities. Senior officers will supervise regular foot patrolling in markets and commercial hubs. Meetings with business organizations will be held to ensure their security.

Bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams will conduct checks at crowded places, markets, and key establishments. Firefighting arrangements will also be reviewed. (ANI)