Holi meant to end disputes, promote unity, says BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 4 (IANS) As Holi, the festival characterised by colours and joy, is being celebrated, BJP’s MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, encouraged people to observe it traditionally and harmoniously. He warned against the use of chemical colours and suggested using abeer and gulal, highlighting that the festival aims to end conflicts and promote love and unity.

While singing and enjoying the festivities, Kishan said, “Don’t play Holi with those chemical colours, play with abeer or gulal. This festival is meant to end disputes. Don’t create conflicts; there’s already so much conflict in the world. Everyone should stay in love and play Holi with love. If someone doesn’t want to play Holi, don’t play with them.”

Taking a dig at the opposition ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, he added, “We are winning in Kolkata, and in the south, we are making strong inroads. The record of 2017 is set to be broken in 2027. Opposition, don’t take it badly -- you are going to lose badly.”

Earlier, he also said on X, "...May Holi, a festival symbolising the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness and devotion over oppression, bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to all of you, and may harmony and affection continue to grow. I pray that Lord Narayana's blessings remain upon you all."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi. Posting on X, he said, “Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the sacred festival of Holi, the festival of colours, enthusiasm, and social harmony. Holi symbolises social equality, harmony, and joy, bringing happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all residents.”

The Chief Minister also prayed to Lord Shri Ram, hoping the festival brings happiness, prosperity, peace, new energy, and fresh enthusiasm to everyone. He emphasised celebrating festivals with dignity, noting, “Do not engage in any action that violates the dignity of festivals and celebrations. Holi inspires us to fight against negative tendencies such as unrighteousness, falsehood, and injustice.”

As part of the celebrations, the Chief Minister visited the Gorakhpur Gaushala, feeding jaggery to calves and applying gulal, spreading a message of love and compassion for all living beings.

