Holi celebration organisers urged to register, use cow-based fire material, herbal colours

Bhopal, Feb 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an interesting order and instructed all divisional commissioners to supervise registration of “Holika Dahan” programmes.

The order has also asked the responsible officers to collect phone numbers, a brief about the organisation, list of office bearers of the organisers of such events.

The order has also asked its responsible officers to urge and encourage such organisations to replace traditional wood with cow dung sticks (goukasht) and uplas (cow dung patties) to reduce deforestation and foster sustainability.

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued directives to promote eco-friendly celebrations of the upcoming Holi festival, emphasising the use of cow dung-based materials for Holika Dahan, the order issued in Hindi said.

In recognition, the order said, state-level honour ceremonies will be held at district headquarters, where participating organisations and their leaders will receive commendation certificates from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for environmental protection efforts.

All divisional commissioners and district collectors have been instructed to encourage public participation in "clean and healthy Holi" practices. Collectors will compile lists of such eco-friendly initiatives. The government also promises future incentives or support for these groups on a priority basis. It highlights the importance of brotherhood, social unity, and joy while minimising environmental harm.

Key recommendations include using natural and herbal colours to save water, avoiding colours on animals and birds, and steering clear of rowdy behaviour to ensure harmonious festivities.

To promote goukasht-based Holika Dahan, the government outlines a structured action plan. Districts must facilitate free registration of public Holika Dahan events at tehsil, panchayat, and urban body levels, with widespread publicity through media and local institutions.

Organisers' details, such as office bearers and contact numbers, will be collected during registration.

On the day of Holika Dahan, field staff will visit these events to encourage the use of “goukasht” over firewood or timber.

Within two to three days post-event, local officials in urban and rural areas must certify compliance and submit reports to district collectors. This initiative aligns with the "Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh" campaign, aiming to amplify local awareness and implementation.

Divisional commissioners are tasked with overseeing compliance, while collectors ensure the "Swachh aur Swasth Holi" drive's success across the state.

The directive copies relevant departments, including Environment, Urban Development, and Panchayat and Rural Development, for coordinated action.

--IANS

sktr/dan