Holi celebration is India’s civilisational strength: Delhi Speaker ​

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday led Holi celebrations on the Assembly premises, saying that it is not just a festival of colours but a celebration of India’s civilisational strength.​

“Holi is not just a festival of colours, it is a celebration of India’s civilisational strength, our democratic spirit, and the enduring victory of truth and righteousness,” he said.​

The grand celebration at the historic Assembly complex brought together members of the diplomatic community, political leadership, and public representatives in a rare display of cultural harmony and international goodwill, according to an official statement.​

The event was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and distinguished members of the diplomatic corps. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra was also present on the occasion. The gathering reflected a strong spirit of diplomatic goodwill and national unity, the statement said.​

The programme was attended by Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker; Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President; Ramesh Bidhuri, former Member of Parliament; Members of Legislative Assembly Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gahlot, Sanjay Goel, Anil Goel, Ravinder Singh Negi, Surya Prakash Khatri and others, along with several eminent dignitaries, transforming the historic Assembly premises into a vibrant confluence of diplomacy, culture and democratic fellowship.​

Among the distinguished members of the diplomatic community present were H.E. Pradeepa Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka; H.E. Xu Feihong, Ambassador of China; H.E. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal; H.E. Sheilabai Bappoo GOSK, High Commissioner of Mauritius; Oday Hatim Mohammed, Chargé d’Affaires of Iraq, and H.E. Prof. Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa, along with several other Heads of Mission and senior diplomats.​

Further, representatives from more than 31 countries participated in the Holi Milan, including the Russian Federation, Chile, Sudan, Venezuela, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, among others.​

The wide international participation underscored the expanding canvas of India’s diplomatic engagement and reflected the enduring bonds of friendship, dialogue, and cooperation that link India with nations across the globe, the statement said.​

In his address, the Speaker extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Holi and reflected upon the enduring civilisational ethos embodied in the festival.​

Referring to the legend of Prahlad and Holika, he emphasised that truth, faith, and moral courage ultimately triumph over adversity.

​He also invoked the joyous traditions associated with Radha and Krishna, observing that Holi symbolises harmony, affection, and the celebration of shared humanity beyond barriers of language and geography.

