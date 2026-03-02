Hola Mohalla celebrations in Punjab go green with ban on single-use plastics

Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) In a major step to strengthen pilgrimage infrastructure and promote environmental sustainability, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday announced arrangements, including a permanent all-weather tent city, for the ongoing Hola Mohalla celebrations at Anandpur Sahib.

Bains unveiled a series of initiatives, including India’s first permanent air-conditioned tent city and the observance of Green Hola Mohalla. “The permanent tent city was conceived after the success of a temporary structure last year and a subsequent inspection by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, following which the facility has now been established in the holy city,” he told the media here.

“This is a historic moment for Punjab’s religious tourism. We are dedicating a permanent, fully air-conditioned tent city to the public today. This facility, the first of its kind in the country, will address the accommodation shortage faced by devotees year-round. It will not only serve pilgrims under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme but also provide a significant fillip to Anandpur Sahib’s tourism potential, offering visitors an experience of a lifetime.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to environmental conservation, Bains announced that this year’s Hola Mohalla will be celebrated as Green Hola Mohalla. He informed that a comprehensive ban has been enforced on single-use plastics, with the Punjab Pollution Control Board bearing the entire cost of providing biodegradable alternatives at all langar establishments.

“Given the massive scale of ‘langars’ serving lakhs of devotees, we have prioritised environmental concerns. Every plate, cup and utensil used will be made of biodegradable, non-plastic material,” he said.

Extending an invitation to the global Sikh sangat, the minister said after commemorating the sacred martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib and the Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib with deep devotion, the government has now turned to Hola Mohalla with renewed vigour.

He invited devotees to join the celebrations with their families and experience the spiritual grandeur of this historic occasion.

The holy city of Anandpur Sahib has been illuminated and decorated elaborately, creating an “otherworldly” ambience during night hours.

The revamped Panj Piaras Park reflects the government’s focus on heritage restoration, while the Bhai Jaita Ji Museum and other historic sites continue to attract visitors with their rich exhibits.

To manage the influx of devotees arriving on tractors and trolleys from across Punjab, the Ropar district administration has set up 28 dedicated parking zones along with two specialised trolley cities and designated trolley streets.

These facilities are equipped with bathrooms, CCTV surveillance and LED information screens and have been strategically located to serve different regions.

Devotees from Majha and Doaba will be directed to the Trolley City near Charan Ganga, while those from Malwa and the Chandigarh side will be accommodated at the facility in village Jhinjri.

Bains said 100 e-rickshaw shuttle services will operate to ferry devotees to key religious sites such as Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib and Qila Anandgarh Sahib, ensuring seamless movement during the festivities. He also announced that the evening sky will light up with a grand display of fireworks on March 2 and 3 at Virasat-e-Khalsa, adding further splendour to the Hola Mohalla celebrations.

