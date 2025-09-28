Hockey legend Mohammad Shahid's Varanasi home, among 13 demolished for road project

Varanasi, Sep 28 (IANS) Thirteen houses, including the residence of legendary hockey player and Padma Shri awardee Mohammad Shahid, were demolished in Varanasi on Sunday as part of a road widening project.

The demolition took place at the Court Road intersection under the Varanasi Court Road to Sandha widening plan.

Authorities confirmed that compensation had been provided to all affected families before the demolition.

However, officials stated that despite repeated instructions and a final ultimatum, the residents did not vacate the earmarked portions of their houses.

Speaking to the reporters, City ADM Alok Verma said that an ultimatum for the demolition was given last week.

"We have provided the compensation to the families and also gave an ultimatum a week before. We had told them that they should get their parts of the homes removed from the area designated for the road project, or the administration will do it. When the families did not take action, we had to," he told the reporters.

Among the demolished homes was the ancestral house of Mohammad Shahid, a hockey icon who played a pivotal role in India's gold medal victory at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Built in the 1920s, Shahid's residence was widely regarded as a landmark that inspired budding players in the city.

The City ADM stated that of the nine members in Shahid's family, seven have accepted the compensation offered by the administration. However, two family members still remain in the house and have not yet clarified their decision on whether they would like to accept the compensation.

Family members expressed grief over losing their ancestral home despite receiving compensation.

"Our memories are there in this home. This is our home. We will miss this place. The administration has given us the compensation; seven shareholders took it, but we have no place else to go, so two shareholders still stay at this home," said Nazneen, a relative of Shahid, told reporters.

Shahid was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1986. He passed away on July 20, 2016.

--IANS

sd/svn