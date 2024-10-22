Hoax bomb threats sent to multiple CRPF schools across country

New Delhi: Multiple Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools nationwide received hoax bomb threats late on Monday night, sources said.

The schools affected by the hoax threats include two in Delhi--one in Rohini and another in Dwarka--as well as one in Hyderabad.

Sources indicate that the threats were communicated through email to the management of these institutions.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with the matter being reviewed by higher officials from various organizations, including the CRPF, Intelligence Bureau, and Delhi Police. The threat email specified a potential bomb blast in the classrooms of these schools at 11 am on Tuesday. However, the threat has since been determined to be a hoax.

The hoax threat was received a day after the blast outside a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday for which a pro-Khalistani group claimed responsibility that sent shockwaves through the national capital. Delhi Police reached out to social media platforms and the messaging app Telegram, requesting details about the channel where the post was made, and the matter is being investigated.

The Sunday blast in the Prashant Vihar school was so powerful that it tore through the wall of the school. No injuries were reported in the incident however some of the nearby buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Such hoax bomb threats on domestic and international flights have been received for several days.

So far this week, more than 90 flights have received bomb threats and most of them have turned out to be hoaxes.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General RS Bhatti and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiqar Hasan on Monday met with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and apprised him about the recent hoax bomb threats in domestic and international flights.

In the nearly half-an-hour meeting with the Home Ministry, both the DGs informed the Home Secretary about a series of recent hoax calls threatening domestic and international flights that has created panic situations on many occasions forcing the officials in the Indian aviation sector, intelligence wing, and other departments to go through rigorous security check process.

Sources said that the officials discussed the potential implications for aviation security and measures being taken to address the situation, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and coordination among security agencies.

—ANI