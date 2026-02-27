HM Shah to visit Odisha on two-day tour from March 5

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on a two-day visit beginning March 5.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, a high-level preparatory meeting was held on Thursday under the chairpersonship of Chief Secretary Anu Garg in view of the union minister's state visit.

Official sources further revealed that HM Shah will reach Odisha on the evening of March 5 by a special Indian Air Force aircraft from New Delhi.

On March 6, he will attend the Foundation Day programme of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali in Cuttack district.

Later in the afternoon, he is scheduled to visit Jatni in Khurda district to lay the foundation stone for the Bhubaneswar campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

He will also virtually inaugurate the National Forensic Sciences University Transit Campus in Bhubaneswar.

In the afternoon, the Union Minister will inaugurate the ‘Naveen Nyaya Sanhita’ exhibition at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar. He is also slated to lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects related to the Cooperation Department and other state departments.

Keeping in view the Minister’s participation in the CISF Foundation Day event, officials have been directed to undertake black-topping of roads from Godisahi to Mundali, along with street lighting, sanitation, cleanliness, and necessary beautification works.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed in detail the Union Minister’s itinerary, security arrangements, traffic and route planning, and other logistical preparations at the programme venues.

The Chief Secretary directed all departments to ensure close coordination and complete preparations within the stipulated timeline to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the visit of the Home Minister.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Industries, and Information & Public Relations Department, Hemant Sharma, briefed the meeting on the preparatory measures being undertaken by the State Government.

