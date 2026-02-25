HM Shah begins three-day Bihar visit to review border security in Seemanchal; NDA leaders welcome move

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to begin a three-day visit to Bihar on Wednesday, focussing on border security, administrative preparedness and ongoing development initiatives in the state’s Seemanchal region, which shares proximity with Nepal and Bangladesh.

Read More

Reacting to the visit, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary said, “He (Amit Shah) is coming to review our border areas with Nepal and Bangladesh because reports are coming that drug peddlers have become active from Nepal. Our resources are for our Muslims, not for Muslims of other countries.”

During his visit, HM Shah is scheduled to review security arrangements in border districts and hold high-level meetings with officials regarding issues along the India-Nepal border.

He is set to reach Purnia around 4:00 P.M. before proceeding to Kishanganj, where he will chair a review meeting at the Collectorate.

JD(U) spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar emphasised the developmental aspect of the visit, stating, “Amit Shah is the country’s Home Minister. The Seemanchal region includes the agriculture college named after A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the airport of Purnia, the development of Waqf properties, as well as other bordering areas.”

LJP MLA, Raju Tiwari welcomed the visit, saying, “The Home Minister regularly visits the Seemanchal region, and his visits are always welcome. Especially in Seemanchal, it shows the responsibility the government has towards the people. His arrival, along with the Prime Minister’s, is a good sign.”

RLM MLA, Madhav Anand added, “Home Minister Amit Shah remains consistently concerned about the people of Bihar. All the central government schemes being implemented in Bihar are regularly reviewed personally by him and by the Prime Minister. His current visit is part of this engagement — a three-day tour.”

On February 26, HM Shah will visit Araria and participate in a programme at the Letti border outpost, followed by further security assessments and a review of development initiatives under the Vibrant Villages Programme. The tour will conclude on February 27 after additional meetings in Purnia before his return to New Delhi.

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the visit.

--IANS

rs/rad