HM Amit Shah's speech in Madurai filled with lies & divisive rhetoric: DMK leader A. Raja

Chennai, June 9 (IANS) DMK Deputy General Secretary and Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of delivering a "speech filled with lies, divisive rhetoric, and political vengeance" during his visit to Madurai last week.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Raja said it was unbecoming of a Union Home Minister to forget the dignity of his office and indulge in baseless accusations designed to incite communal tensions in a peaceful, opposition-ruled state.

"His speech was abominable and does not bode well for federalism or Centre-State relations. It was aimed at sowing discord for political gain," he added.

He asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would not be misled by what he described Union Minister Amit Shah's "cheap tactics and politically motivated narrative".

The senior DMK leader accused the BJP-led Central government of being unable to accept the developmental strides made by the Tamil Nadu government under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He claimed that the DMK government had sustained welfare schemes and infrastructure projects using state funds, despite the Centre's failure to release allocations on time.

"The BJP cannot stomach Tamil Nadu's progress. That is why they have resorted to political theatrics that violate all norms of political decency. This reflects poorly on Amit Shah's role as the Union Home Minister," Raja said.

He dismissed suggestions that Union Minister Shah's visit had rattled the DMK.

"In fact, it is the BJP that is shaken by the achievements of the DMK. The people of Tamil Nadu have consistently rejected the BJP's communal and divisive agenda. They stand firmly with the DMK in every election," Raja said.

Pointing to the Prime Minister's frequent visits during the Lok Sabha campaign, he added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu five times during the recent general elections. That alone proves who is afraid of whom."

Raja also claimed that the DMK had fulfilled all of its electoral promises, except the one concerning the restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees.

"The Chief Minister has constituted a committee to study their demands. We are not afraid of PM Modi or Amit Shah. Their ideology may find support elsewhere, but in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian ideology is the antidote to the BJP's philosophy," he said.

Responding to questions about the upcoming Lord Murugan Devotees' Conference (Murugan Maanadu) planned by the BJP in Madurai on June 22, Raja alleged that unlike the religious event organised earlier by the state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the BJP's version was politically motivated.

"They are trying to exploit religious sentiments and stoke communal tensions. The people of Madurai are aware of their intentions and will reject such divisive efforts," he said.

Raja also questioned Amit Shah's silence on the Keeladi excavation report.

"If he (Amit Shah) truly loves Tamil as he claims, why hasn't the Centre accepted the Keeladi report yet? Their mindset is against Tamils and the Dravidian identity. They will face the consequences in the 2026 Assembly elections," the DMK leader warned.

--IANS

aal/khz