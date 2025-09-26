HM Amit Shah to unveil Yamuna revival plan on Sep 30: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a Yamuna Rejuvenation project on September 30, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that on September 30, as part of the “Seva Pakhwada” celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, projects, including the Yamuna Rejuvenation Plan, worth Rs 4,000 crore, would be inaugurated.

Speaking at the launch of a solid waste-to-compressed biogas plant in the city on Friday, she said the government is committed to reviving the river and fighting pollution in a phased manner.

On Friday, CM Gupta inaugurated a solar power plant in Rithala and a 100-tonne-per-day (TPD) compressed biogas (CBG) plant and integrated CBG-CNG fuel station at Ghogha Dairy. She said the solid waste-to-compressed biogas plant is the latest example of the city’s march towards green energy.

Earlier, on September 20, the Chief Minister had inaugurated a 200 TPD biogas plant in Nangli Dairy.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, “A modern 25-kilowatt solar rooftop installed on the roof of the Delhi Jal Board building in Rithala will generate more than 28,000 units of clean energy annually. In the coming times, state-of-the-art solar plants will be installed on government buildings.”

“The foundation stone of a 66 kV grid sub-station in Mubarakpur Dabas has also been laid. This project will ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply to 16 feeder areas, including Karala and the surrounding regions. Similarly, today Narela has also been gifted a state-of-the-art fire station, equipped with modern equipment and robust disaster management arrangements,” she wrote.

Along with these projects, Delhi is not only resolving old problems but also opening new paths of progress, she said.

“The now-flood-free Minto Bridge, e-buses running on roads, and the continuously shrinking mountains of garbage are proof of this. Ensuring that no area of Delhi and no needy person is left behind, with this very spirit and dedication, we are moving towards a developed Delhi and a developed India,” CM Gupta said.

