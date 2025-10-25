HM Amit Shah to Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially inaugurate ‘India Maritime Week 2025’ on October 27 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai. The Union Minister will also deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for a landmark five-day event focused on positioning India as a global maritime leader.

Organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) in collaboration with the Indian Ports Association (IPA), the event will run from 27 to 31 October 2025. It is expected to attract top industry leaders, policymakers, investors, innovators, and international stakeholders to deliberate on sustainable maritime growth, trade expansion, and the development of India’s “blue economy”.

The inaugural session will witness the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, and Chief Ministers of key coastal states — Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Pramod Sawant (Goa), and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha). Their participation underscores the strategic importance of maritime infrastructure in driving regional and national economic progress.

Spanning five days, India Maritime Week 2025 will feature a comprehensive line-up of exhibitions, panel discussions, and interactive sessions showcasing cutting-edge opportunities in ports, shipping, logistics, and maritime technology. Industry experts will explore themes such as green shipping, digital transformation in logistics, cruise tourism, and port-led industrial development.

The event aligns with the government’s Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aiming to elevate India’s global maritime footprint. With over 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume moving through its ports, the week will serve as a platform to attract investments, foster international partnerships, and accelerate infrastructure projects under initiatives like “Sagarmala”.

Organisers expect participation from over 100 countries, 500 exhibitors, and 1,00,000 delegates, making it one of the largest maritime gatherings in the region. B2B meetings, MoU signings, and policy roundtables will drive actionable outcomes.

Speaking ahead of the event, a senior MoPSW official stated India Maritime Week 2025 is not just an exhibition — it is a catalyst for transforming India into a global maritime hub through innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. With India’s port capacity now exceeding 1,600 MTPA and ship turnaround time reduced to under a day, the event comes at a pivotal moment as the nation targets 10,000 MTPA by 2047.

Focus areas will include green hydrogen hubs, offshore wind energy, and deep-sea mineral exploration. As Mumbai prepares to host this global maritime summit, India Maritime Week 2025 promises to chart a bold course for India’s blue economy and reinforce its role in global trade corridors.

