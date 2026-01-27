History-sheeter Azhaguraja shot dead in police encounter in TN

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Notorious criminal Azhaguraja was shot dead in a police encounter in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur, marking yet another addition to the list of high-profile encounter killings in the state.

The encounter, late on Monday night, took place near a forested stretch close to Thirumanthurai village in Perambalur, when the accused allegedly attacked police personnel while attempting to flee.

According to police sources, Azhaguraja sustained a bullet injury to the head during the encounter and died on the spot. He was a long-time offender with more than 30 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and contract killings.

Police said he was considered extremely dangerous and had evaded arrest for several years by frequently changing hideouts across districts.

On Sunday night, a special police team led by Mangalamet Inspector Nandakumar arrested Azhaguraja along with six other accused from a hideout in Ooty, where they had been living under assumed identities.

Following their arrest, the suspects were taken to the forest area near Thirumanthurai to recover hidden weapons, explosives, and other incriminating materials.

Police claim that during the recovery operation, Azhaguraja suddenly attacked the escorting officers with a sickle in an attempt to escape. Despite repeated warnings to surrender, he allegedly continued the assault, forcing the police to open fire in self-defence.

One police personnel sustained injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

The arrest of Azhaguraja was linked to a recent incident in which another hardened criminal, Kalimuthu, was attacked by a gang while being transported to prison under police escort. Investigators believe Azhaguraja played a key role in planning and executing that attack.

Based on intelligence inputs suggesting that he was hiding in the Tirunelveli region, intensified surveillance and search operations were launched, eventually leading to his arrest.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed several encounter killings of history-sheeters over the years, particularly involving armed offenders accused of violent crimes who allegedly attacked police during raids or recovery operations. While police maintain that such encounters are acts of self-defence, they have often triggered debates on law enforcement methods, accountability, and human rights.

With Azhaguraja’s death, police say a major criminal network operating across multiple districts has been effectively dismantled, though further investigations into his associates and past crimes are ongoing.

