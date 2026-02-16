'Historical Hypocrisy': Shiv Sena(UBT) in 'Saamana' criticises BJP amid Tipu Sultan row

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Monday entered the heated political fray over Tipu Sultan, unequivocally rejecting any comparison between the 18th-century Mysore ruler and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a scathing editorial in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena(UBT) criticised Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal for equating the two figures, while simultaneously accusing the BJP of "political hypocrisy" regarding its stance on Tipu Sultan and Pakistan.

The editorial, titled 'Tipuchya Navane BJP-chya Tiprya! (BJP's gimmicks in the name of Tipu), criticised the BJP's "double standards", arguing that the party uses historical figures only when it suits their "polarisation agenda", while ignoring more pressing national issues.

The editorial mentioned that the dispute erupted after a photograph of Tipu Sultan was displayed in the cabin of the Deputy Mayor ‘Shan-e-Hind’ at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. While the image was removed to prevent communal escalation, the BJP launched a massive protest. The situation intensified when Congress State Vice President Harshvardhan Sapkal suggested that Tipu Sultan’s work was equivalent to that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This statement was immediately met with a fierce rebuttal from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who questioned the "morality and worth" of the Congress party.

While condemning the glorification of Tipu, the Thackeray camp turned its guns on the BJP, accusing them of double standards.

The editorial pointed out a glaring contradiction, saying while BJP leaders express "outbursts of patriotism" over a portrait of Tipu Sultan, they remain "cold" when it comes to playing cricket matches with Pakistan -- a nation that has shed "Hindu blood" in Pulwama and Pahalgam.

It alleged that the very individuals who once proposed naming Mumbai's roads and parks after Tipu Sultan are now members of the BJP. “The proposal to name Mumbai's streets after 'Tipu' was originally the BJP's. Current Mayor Ritu Tawde is a witness to this. Yet, they continue to beat the drum of protest in Tipu's name. Truly, the shameless are always happy!" taunted the Thackeray camp. The editorial acknowledged Tipu Sultan’s controversial legacy but highlighted that he was the first Indian ruler to resist British rule.

“Tipu and his father pioneered the use of "rockets" and gunpowder against the British and modernised their army. However, Hindavi Swarajya stands superior because of its values. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a protector of women’s dignity, famously returning the daughter-in-law of the Subhedar of Kalyan with honours. In contrast, Tipu carries the historical stain of the allegations regarding a widow Gayatri, which remains a blot on his legacy,” it said.

The Thackeray camp reminded that while Tipu fought the British East India Company, certain elements within the Peshwa administration were eager to see the British flag fly over Shaniwar Wada.

“The BJP digs up Tipu's grave only when it serves their political interests. They use his name to incite Hindu-Muslim disputes for electoral gain, yet they remain 'thanda' (cold) when it comes to dealing with Pakistan,” it remarked.

According to the editorial, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought against the Mughals (like Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan) to protect Hindavi Swarajya, while Tipu Sultan’s primary battle was against the British, saying that digging up this history serves no purpose other than to incite communal tension.

