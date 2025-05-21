Historic, says Rahul Gandhi as congratulatory messages pour in for Banu Mushtaq

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Banu Mushtaq for winning the International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story collection, describing the win as historic.

Taking to social media X, Rahul Gandhi stated, "Banu Mushtaq’s International Booker win for 'Hridaya Deepa' or 'Heart Lamp' is a historic moment—for Kannada literature, and for India. It’s a proud affirmation that stories from the margins, when told with sincerity, can move the world."

"My heartfelt congratulations to Banu Mushtaq and to Deepa Bhasthi, whose translation carried these voices to global hearts," Rahul Gandhi stated.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that India was extremely proud of Banu Mushtaq, who scripted history on becoming the first Kannada writer to win the prestigious International Booker prize for the short story anthology, 'Hridaya Deepa - Heart Lamp'.

Her remarkable achievement celebrates her literary genius and her powerful advocacy for harmony, secularism, and fraternity, significantly honouring both Kannada and India globally, Kharge stated.

"Her women characters' strength lies not in seeking public attention, but in their quiet persistence, their ability to navigate challenges, and their meaningful acts of defiance. Many congratulations to her, and may her powerful words continue to inspire us. I also warmly congratulate Deepa Bhasthi for her exceptional translation, making her the first Indian translator to win the prize," said Kharge.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to the renowned senior writer of our land, Banu Mushtaq, who has been honoured with the International Booker Prize. This is the first time a Kannada work has received the International Booker Prize, marking a proud milestone for our state, language, literature, and cultural richness."

"The award has been conferred on the English translation Heart Lamp of Banu Mushtaq’s work, Haseena Mattu Itara Kathegalu (Haseena and Other Stories). Warm congratulations also to the translator, Deepa Bhasthi, for this remarkable achievement," Yediyurappa stated.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, while congratulating the senior Kannada writer, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for all Kannadigas that, for the very first time, a Kannada work has received this distinguished award."

The prize was awarded to the English translation 'Heart Lamp', based on her work 'Haseena Mattu Itara Kathegalu (Haseena and Other Stories)', he stated.

By spreading the fragrance of Kannada language and literature across the world and making Kannadigas proud on the global stage, Banu Mushtaq has achieved a remarkable milestone, Vijayendra stated.

"I extend my congratulations to her and wish her continued recognition and honour, so t hat Kannada literature flourishes and shines on the international stage," he stated.

Hearty congratulations, on behalf of all Kannadigas, to the talented writer Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the award-winning book Heart Lamp into English, Vijayendra stated.

Indian writer-lawyer-activist Banu Mushtaq won the prestigious International Booker Prize for the short story anthology, 'Heart Lamp'.

The award was announced at a ceremony held at London's Tate Modern on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy have also conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to Mushtaq.

'Heart Lamp' is the first book written in the Kannada language to win the prestigious prize. The book dwells on the hardships of Muslim women of Southern India. The book features 13 short stories written over three decades from 1990 to 2023.

She began writing while in school and married a man of her choice. Her stream of thought and stories of the resilience of Muslim women angered the fundamental elements.

Even as Mushtaq faced fatwah and attacks, she continued to raise her voice for Muslim women.

Mushtaq described the honour as a victory for diversity after collecting the award. Her book was shortlisted among six worldwide titles.

