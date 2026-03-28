Historic moment: BJP supporters hail PM Modi ahead of Noida International Airport inauguration

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the Noida International Airport, a milestone project expected to transform connectivity and fuel economic growth in the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding districts.

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The event also includes a public address by the Prime Minister, highlighting the strategic and developmental significance of the airport.

Speaking to IANS, several BJP supporters expressed their enthusiasm about the airport and its expected impact.

A supporter from Bulandshahr said, “All the districts around the airport, including my district, are clearly witnessing development through the Jewar Airport. Whether it is warehouses, hotels, or industries, the development is giving enthusiasm to the youth. The youth coming to thank PM today shows a new energy, and in the coming days, our district is going to receive even more progress.”

Another supporter, involved in local industries, said, “I believe that within this year itself, you will see a drastic change in Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region, and across the nation. World-class industries are reaching out here, including tractor makers and many foreign manufacturing companies. This will provide employment to around 10,000 local people, boost development, and increase per capita income.”

Reflecting on the airport’s significance in the political and developmental landscape, another BJP supporter remarked, “Earlier, before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government, we could not have even imagined an airport like this here. Akhilesh Yadav had plans to take it to Etawah, so thanks to CM Yogi and PM Modi, who is world-famous, we are thankful for this development.”

Residents also highlighted the broader impact of the airport on lifestyle and infrastructure.

“This is a very historic day for Gautam Buddha Nagar district and Greater Noida,” said one supporter. “The lifestyle will be upgraded, and life will be easier after today’s inauguration. Development here is benefiting people in many ways.”

Another BJP supporter added, “This is a historic achievement for the people of this region. With the Noida International Airport, the area is receiving a landmark gift. It is a historic moment not only for the people here but also for residents of the surrounding areas and all districts of western Uttar Pradesh.”

The airport features a 3,900-metre runway and spans 1,334 hectares. Domestic operations are expected to begin by late April, offering enhanced connectivity across the NCR region and catalysing further industrial, commercial, and infrastructural development.

The inauguration by Prime Minister Modi later in the day will mark a key milestone in India’s aviation sector and is a symbolic moment for the development of western Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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