Historic leap for Rajasthan’s dairy sector, first sex sorted semen lab to begin operation tomorrow

Jaipur, Aug 10 (IANS) Bassi, a small town in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, is all set to make history. From August 11, it will be home to Rajasthan’s very first sex sorted semen lab -- a facility that could change the way animal husbandry works in the state.

"Sex sorted semen, basically, is a smart technology that increases the chances of giving birth to a female calf by over 90 per cent," said officials, adding that it is significant for the dairy industry.

This is because these female calves grow into milk-producing cows or buffalo, directly boosting farmers’ income. It also reduces the number of stray male animals -- a growing problem in rural areas.

The technology is applied through artificial insemination (AI) and can be accessed via veterinary hospitals or semen stations. For decades, Rajasthan’s Frozen Semen Bank in Bassi, established in 1977, has been producing conventional semen for livestock breeding. Now, with two ultra-modern machines imported by NDDB, the new facility will produce over 25 lakh doses of sex sorted semen every year.

Officials told IANS that the new development will be a game-changer for the dairy industry. This is because these doses will cost 75 per cent less than the imported ones. This means farmers can improve their herds without denting into their bank deposits. Also, Rajasthan can even sell these doses to other states. The lab will prepare sex sorted semen from pure Indian and foreign-breed bulls, including Murrah buffalo, Holstein Friesian (HF), Crossbreed HF (CBHF), Gir, Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Rathi.

"This initiative will prove to be a boost to the rural economy as animal husbandry is the silent engine of Rajasthan’s economy -- contributing 10 per cent to the state’s GDP and forming a crucial part of the 22 per cent share from agriculture and livestock combined. Rajasthan already stands second in India in milk production, but with this lab, the state is aiming for the top spot," officials told IANS.

"The ripple effects go beyond milk. With healthier breeds and better productivity, rural incomes rise, local economies strengthen, and farmers gain confidence in the future, they added. With the opening of this lab, farmers will have easier access to advanced breeding technology. More milk, more income, and healthier breeds -- that’s the promise," officials said.

Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Joraram Kumawat, calls it “a milestone for dairy farmers in Rajasthan".

"This lab will bring a revolution in dairy farming, giving farmers the tools to grow and thrive," he sums it up.

The lab is the result of joint efforts by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Rajasthan Co-operative Dairy Federation (RCDF), backed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Currently, Bassi’s facility prepares conventional semen from 123 bulls, while Jodhpur’s semen bank produces about 12 lakh conventional doses annually.

--IANS

arc/dpb