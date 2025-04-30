"Historic decision, strengthens CM Nitish Kumar's vision": Bihar Minister welcomes Cabinet's decision on caste census

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Wednesday termed the Union Cabinet's approval over the caste census a 'historic decision' and said it strengthens the vision of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had long championed the demand at both the state and national levels.

In a self-made video, Ashok Choudhary said, "This is a historic decision. It strengthens the foundation of Nitish Kumar's vision. He has been fighting this battle for so long, even meeting the Prime Minister personally to press for this demand."

He said, "Bihar is the first state which conducted its own caste census. Today's decision is also a tribute to the efforts of those who consistently advocated for it."

Meanwhile, JD(U) national working president and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also spoke to ANI over the same and said, "Central Govt's decision to have a nationwide caste census is welcome. Our party thanks and expresses gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for making this historic decision."

"Our leader in Bihar, Nitish Kumar, had always raised his voice that there should be a caste census. Bihar is the only state that has had a caste survey done and published the data. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, affirmative action was taken in Bihar. The opposition makes remarks about this. We have seen that wherever they had their Government, they did not publish any data, even if they got a caste survey done. Whenever they got the opportunity to come to power, they did not publish socio-economic data," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a long-standing demand that will help design targeted development schemes and accelerate national progress.

Taking to X, CM Nitish Kumar said that the demand for a caste census had been raised long ago.

"The decision of the Central Government to conduct a caste census is welcome. Our demand for conducting a caste census is old. It is a matter of great happiness that the Central Government has decided to conduct a caste census. Conducting a caste census will reveal the number of people of different classes, which will help in making plans for their upliftment and development. This will accelerate the country's development. Congratulations and thanks to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the decision to conduct a caste census," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed the media about the decision, saying the move would strengthen the country's social and economic structure.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country," he said.

Notably, the Bihar government had already conducted a caste-based survey and released its report on October 2, 2023, when Nitish Kumar was heading a coalition government with the Mahagathbandhan. (ANI)

