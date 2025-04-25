"Historic decision": BJP's Shagun Parihar on Centre's decision to suspend Indus water treaty

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): BJP leader Shagun Parihar on Friday expresseed support for Central government's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and termed the decision historic.

Speaking to ANI, Parihar said, "This is a historic decision and for the first time the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended...PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take revenge for those killed in the attack...Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are all united and saying that Jammu and Kashmir should be free from terrorism."

Parihar also praised people of all faiths for uniting and condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"Everyone wants Jammu and Kashmir to be terrorism-free. I think this is the first time in history that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have all come together and are saying in one voice that Jammu and Kashmir should be terrorism-free as soon as possible, and these terrorists should be brought to justice," she said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal extended condolences to the victims of the terror attack and said the Central government will identify, trace and punish the terrorists along with their backers.

Recalling the remarks of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Goyal said, "I remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee said, cross-border and state-sponsored terrorism is a menace to civilised society. This is the moment when the entire country comes together and expresses the anger and collective commitment of the nation to give a fitting response to those responsible for this."

Reminding people of the resolve taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the terror attacks, Goyal said, "We will identify, trace and punish the terrorists and their backers. This is the resolve of every Indian... We faced the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and came back stronger. We gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attacks."

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Following the attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar on Friday and took stock of the situation in the valley.

On Thursday, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack. After attending the all-party meeting convened by the central government, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has given full support to the government in taking any action."

The central government has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

Central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.(ANI)

