'Historic deal': NDA leaders welcome India-US trade agreement, dismiss Cong criticism

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Ruling NDA leaders on Tuesday strongly welcomed the India-US trade agreement, calling it a historic milestone that will significantly benefit India’s economy, MSMEs and global trade standing. They also dismissed opposition criticism, accusing the Congress of being negative and unable to appreciate positive developments for the country.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal described the agreement as a landmark achievement between the world’s largest democracies. “This is a very historic deal between India and the US, two of the world’s largest democracies. With this deal, India’s small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially in sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, FMCG, and similar industries, will gain greater access to the US market,” he told IANS.

Responding to criticism from the Congress party, Khandelwal took a sharp swipe, saying, “This may be the Congress party’s own perspective, but we all know the state of the Congress. They are in a poor condition, surrounded by despair and negativity. No matter what good happens in the country, the Congress never seems to appreciate it.”

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the deal was also the result of India’s growing global economic influence and strategic diplomacy. He noted, “India has achieved a major success due to strategic changes as well. When India signed the FTA with the European Union, it became clear to the United States that India is emerging as a strong economic power, one they cannot ignore in their priorities.”

BJP MLA Devayani Farande also welcomed the agreement, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the tariff reduction. She said, “I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Trump administration bowed before him and reduced tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. This will benefit Make in India.”

Leaders from the NDA said the agreement would provide a major boost to Indian manufacturing, exports, employment generation and entrepreneurship, particularly benefiting MSMEs seeking greater access to global markets. They asserted that reduced tariffs and improved market access would enhance the competitiveness of Indian products abroad and strengthen India’s position in global supply chains.

India and the United States reached a trade deal on Monday following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Under the agreement, the US reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, while India agreed to ease certain trade barriers on American products.

PM Modi welcomed the development, stating that reduced tariffs on 'Made in India' products would create new opportunities for Indian businesses and youth, and further strengthen cooperation between the world’s two largest democracies. The government has described the agreement as a key step towards expanding India’s global economic footprint.

