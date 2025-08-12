Historic 1508-metre long Tricolour at mega Tiranga Rally in J&K's Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir), Aug 12 (IANS) In a landmark Independence Day celebration, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district witnessed a record-setting Mega Tiranga Rally featuring a 1508-metre-long national flag, creating a moment that will be remembered for years to come.

Organised under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, the massive Tricolour, prepared by the district administration, was carried by school students in a striking display of patriotism on Monday.

The rally began at the Entry Point-Welcome Doda Gate and concluded at the Community Hall, with the streets reverberating with slogans of unity and nationalism.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students of government and private schools, district officers, officials from various departments, social workers, NGOs, media personnel, and members of the public.

Participants waved flags, sang patriotic songs, and raised spirited slogans, creating an atmosphere charged with emotion and pride.

Flagged off jointly by DDC Chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal and DC Doda Harvinder Singh, the rally set the tone for grand Independence Day celebrations.

Similar Tiranga rallies and celebrations were held across the district in Bhaderwah, Gandoh, and Thathri, with students from GHSS Bhaderwah, HSS Gandoh, and GHSS Thathri participating with great enthusiasm.

The streets were adorned with the Tricolour, cultural performances were done by local artists, and students were seen waving flags, singing patriotic songs, and pledging to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

Through songs, dances, and acts showcasing India's diversity and unity, the performers drew loud applause from the audience.

On Tuesday, too, the Tiranga Rally is being carried out across the nation, setting the tone for Independence Day on August 15.

The celebrations will culminate in a vibrant cultural programme at the Community Hall, where students, artists from the Cultural Academy, and local performers will present colourful and soulful patriotic performances.

Earlier, the students from government schools in the district prepared and dispatched 3,000 handmade rakhis to soldiers stationed along the China border in Leh, Ladakh, as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025.

