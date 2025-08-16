His spirit of service continues to inspire: PM Modi's tributes to iconic statesman Vajpayee

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, hailing the iconic statesman's spirit of service towards India's progress, which he said continues to inspire the countrymen to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He was a statesman, poet, and writer from India who held the position of Prime Minister, initially for 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and finally for a complete term from 1999 to 2004.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a Viksit (developed) and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India."

Vajpayee was the first Prime Minister since Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to have become Prime Minister of India with two-successive mandates.

A veteran Parliamentarian whose career stretched over four decades, Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha (House of the People) nine times and to the Rajya Sabha (House of the States) twice, a record by itself.

As India's Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Chairperson of various important Standing Committees of Parliament and Leader of Opposition, he was an active participant in shaping India's post-Independence domestic and foreign policy, according to the Prime Minister of India's official website.

Vajpayee first encountered nationalist politics during his student days when he joined the Quit India Movement of 1942, which accelerated the end of British colonial rule.

As a political science and law student, Vajpayee cultivated a strong interest in foreign affairs during his college years. This enthusiasm was effectively utilised by the former External Affairs Minister while representing India at various multilateral and bilateral forums.

Vajpayee began his career in journalism, but it was cut short in 1951 when he joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Born into the family of a humble schoolteacher, Vajpayee became a leader respected for his liberal worldview and commitment to democratic ideals.

