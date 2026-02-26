His personality, deeds continue to inspire every generation: PM Modi's tribute to Veer Savarkar

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary, saying that the revolutionary leader's life and contributions would continue to inspire generations in the service of the nation.

Savarkar, widely known as Veer Savarkar, wrote the book Hindutva in 1923, articulating the idea of Hindu nationalism. He played a prominent role in revolutionary activities against British rule and spent 27 years in the Cellular Jail. He later emerged as a significant figure in India's freedom movement.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the anniversary of his passing, heartfelt salutations to the great revolutionary hero Veer Savarkar ji. He dedicated his entire life to freeing the nation from the shackles of slavery. His personality and deeds will continue to inspire every generation toward national service."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Savarkar, referring to him as 'Swatantryaveer' and describing him as "one of those heroes of the freedom struggle who fought against British rule for both political independence and cultural sovereignty at the same time".

"On one hand, through his revolutionary ideas, he provided an ideological foundation to the freedom movement, while on the other, through his daring campaigns from his motherland to England, he became an inspiration for the youth," Shah posted on X.

He further said, "The saga of sacrifice, dedication, and valour of Veer Savarkar, who devoted his entire life to the eradication of untouchability and women's education, will forever serve as a beacon of 'Nation First' ideals for every patriot."

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also remembered Savarkar, calling him a "great freedom fighter" who devoted every moment of his life to the service of the motherland.

"Even the harshest tortures of the British government could not shake his devotion to Mother Bharati, even by a fraction. His monumental contribution in igniting the flame of nationalism in the hearts of every single person during the freedom movement is worthy of deepest reverence," Nadda wrote on X.

"His thoughtful vision of the inviolability of Hindu culture and an Akhand (undivided) Bharat, along with his supreme devotion to the nation, is truly worthy of emulation by every citizen of this country," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute, remembering Savarkar's "indomitable courage, unparalleled sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the nation form a glorious chapter in India's freedom struggle."

Taking to X, Singh said, "His life and his fiery thoughts continue to inspire millions of countrymen even today."

