His message of unity brotherhood motivates us PM Modi pays tribute to Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day on Friday stating that his teachings inspire people to stand firm in the face of adversity and serve selflessly.

The Prime Minister said that Guru Teg's message of unity and brotherhood also motivates people greatly.

"On the martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we recall the unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the values of justice, equality and the protection of humanity. His teachings inspire us to stand firm in the face of adversity and serve selflessly. His message of unity and brotherhood also motivates us greatly," PM Modi posted on X.

The day of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom is often referred to as Shaheedi Diwas. Gobind Singh, the eleventh Guru, was his biological son. His execution and cremation sites in Delhi, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, later became Sikh sacred places.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur today.

"The history of the great Sikh Gurus is still written in golden letters, which gives a new inspiration to all of us and motivates us to continuously move forward in life. Participated in the program organized in Lucknow today on the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of the Sikh sect, 'Hind di Chadar' Guru Shri Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj and remembered his contributions to the protection of religion and service to humanity. Millions of salutes to the sacred sacrifice of Guru Shri Teg Bahadur Ji Maharaj!" CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. To commemorate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras. (ANI)