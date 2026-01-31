His legacy will live on: Capt. Sunil Choudhary's parents express pride over renaming of Kathua railway station after martyred son

Jammu, Jan 31 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has accorded sanction for renaming of Kathua Railway Station in honour of Kirti Chakra awardee and martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary, recognising his supreme sacrifice for the nation. This move has evoked both pride and deep emotion in his family, particularly his father, retired Colonel P.L. Choudhary, who said the loss of a young son leaves a lifelong void even as his bravery fills the family with pride.

An official order has accorded formal sanction for renaming the railway station located in Kathua district to commemorate Captain Choudhary’s supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The decision is being seen as a tribute to the fallen officer and a reaffirmation of the Union Territory’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of armed forces personnel.

Reacting to the decision, Captain Choudhary’s father, Col. P.L. Choudhary told IANS that the government’s initiative to name public institutions after martyrs was commendable.

“The government has issued a notification to rename the Kathua railway station after my son to honour his sacrifice. Naming railway stations, schools and playgrounds after martyrs motivates children from a young age and inspires them to serve the nation,” he told IANS.

Recalling his own service background, Col. Choudhary said children from military families often grow up inspired by the uniform.

“Since I was in the Army, our thinking naturally leaned towards the Army, Navy or Air Force. Children grow up watching the uniform and the work we do, which becomes a source of motivation, and when they join the armed forces, they tend to excel,” he said.

Captain Choudhary was posted in Tinsukia on the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, where within three to four months of his deployment he led a successful operation, neutralising two terrorists of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

For his gallantry, he was awarded the Sena Medal on January 26, 2008, and had earned a reputation as a major threat to the outfit.

The very next day, January 27, 2008, he was scheduled to attend a celebratory lunch hosted by his Commanding Officer, Col Pramit Saxena, at Dinjan, to mark his Sena Medal, along with Lt Varun Rathore of 19 Punjab. However, before he could reach the venue, fresh Intelligence was received regarding the presence of seven to nine ULFA terrorists hiding in Rangagarh village. Without hesitation, Captain Choudhary immediately placed duty above personal celebration.

During this operation, Captain Choudhary shot dead two terrorists but during the ensuing firefight, he sustained a grievous bullet injury to the left side of his chest. He later succumbed to his injuries. Before laying down his life, he ensured the terrorist was neutralised and that no civilian or troop casualties occurred. For his exceptional bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra.

“There is immense pride, but there is also deep sorrow,” Col. Choudhary said. “When parents lose their young son, the grief stays for a lifetime. Yet, when we hear about his deeds from the battalion, our chest swells with pride.”

Satya Choudhary, mother of Captain Choudhary, told IANS, "Today, when I heard the news, I felt very happy that the Kathua Railway Station has been named after my son, Captain Sunil Choudhary. I want to thank the government, both the central and the state government, and also those who raised their voices to ensure that the station is named after him. Today, I feel very proud that such a thing has happened for us. Though my son may not be with us, his name will remain immortal for generations to come."

As per Government Order No.129-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department, the Kathua Railway Station will now be officially known as 'Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua Railway Station.'

