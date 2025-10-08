His leadership taking country to new heights: NDA leaders hail PM Modi’s 25 years in public life

New Delhi: The BJP and its NDA allies including JD(U) and Shiv Sena hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life, stating that under his leadership, the dream of a strong, self-reliant, and globally respected India is becoming a reality. They emphasised that PM Modi’s leadership is propelling the country to unprecedented heights on the global stage.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Shagun Parihar said, “In every field, India is making remarkable progress. Today, India stands as the fourth-largest economy in the world and is on track to become the third. These achievements clearly reflect that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the vision of a powerful and capable India is turning into reality.”

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said, “PM Modi has devoted himself to the service of the country. He has worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of transforming India into a developed nation. His political journey has been immensely successful. The way he has promoted the use of indigenous products through the ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ campaigns will prove to be a game-changer for the country.”

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan remarked, “These 25 years mark a significant chapter in the life of a true karma yogi. Our best wishes are with him for the next 25 years as he continues to guide India’s development, enhance its global leadership, and foster strong international partnerships. It has not been an easy journey—especially in the face of global uncertainties—but his ability to turn challenges into opportunities speaks volumes about his perseverance and statesmanship.”

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai echoed similar sentiments: “PM Modi’s leadership is taking our country to new heights on the international stage. He has initiated major reforms in industries, the economy, agriculture, and labor sectors, while also focusing on welfare measures for women and farmers. His leadership is inspiring and is moving India firmly toward progress.”

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary added, “He has had a long and impactful tenure, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as Prime Minister. Under his leadership, Gujarat saw rapid development, and India has risen from being the eleventh-largest economy to the fifth. Now we are striving to become the fourth-largest economy. On behalf of the people of Bihar, I commend his efforts.”

BJP leader Anil Rajbhar said, “We see the Prime Minister as a divine personality. His achievements are beyond what ordinary individuals can dream of. He has elevated India’s global standing, and no one could have imagined that India would become Aatmanirbhar and rise as an economic powerhouse. The world now recognizes and respects India’s growing influence.”

BJP leader Shyam Bihari Jaiswal also added, “The nation is fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi. We take pride in working under his leadership. His vision has rekindled hope that India’s lost glory will return, and we will once again emerge as a world leader. Under his pledge for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, there is little doubt that we are moving in that direction. His 24-year journey from Chief Minister to Prime Minister is truly unforgettable for the nation.”

Padma Shri awardee and veteran journalist Balbir Dutt said, “I believe he is the first Prime Minister who has visited the highest number of countries. There are many nations where no Indian Prime Minister had set foot in over 30 or 35 years—and in some, not at all. In today's digital age, personal diplomacy still matters. Engagement and relationship-building remain crucial for a nation’s foreign policy.”

BJP leader Sanjay Tandon said, "He has dedicated 25 years to the nation, which is around 8,500 days. In all this time, he has not taken a single day off, not even a leave or medical leave. I believe such dedication to the country is something we all should embrace and incorporate into our own lives."

