His energy and commitment will further strengthen BJP: PM Modi, Union Ministers congratulate Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday joined by BJP Ministers and leaders in congratulating Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the organisation’s new National Working President.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister described Nabin as a committed and hardworking karyakarta with a strong organisational background.

“Shri Nitin Nabin ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and an impressive record as an MLA as well as a minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations and is known for his humble nature and grounded style of functioning,” PM Modi said.

“I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President,” the Prime Minister added.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on X, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin ji on being appointed as the National General Secretary by Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, National President Shri @JPNaddaji, and the senior leaders of the BJP Parliamentary Board.”

“Be it as the National General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, or as the State President of the State Youth Wing in Bihar, or as the State In-Charge for Chhattisgarh, he has fulfilled every responsibility of the organisation with complete dedication and success,” said HM Shah.

He said, “In Bihar, having served five times as a legislator and as a Minister in the state government, he possesses extensive experience of working among the people. His elevation today to the position of National General Secretary is an honour for every young BJP worker who toils day and night. I extend my best wishes to him for his new responsibility and successful tenure.”

Health Minister and outgoing BJP National President J.P. Nadda greeted Nabin on X, saying, “I am fully confident that under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji and your leadership, the organisation will establish new dimensions with the sentiments of nation-building and public service.”

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on X,” Hearty congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin Ji on being appointed as the BJP Working President… Confident that his energy and commitment will further strengthen the @BJP4India in the times ahead.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings to Nitin Nabin and wrote on X, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Honourable Shri Nitin Nabin Ji on being entrusted with the responsibility of National Executive President of the party by the Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in his capacity as Cabinet Minister in the Bihar Government.”

“Under the visionary guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi and the able leadership of the National President Honourable Shri @JPNaddaJi, Shri Nitin Nabin Ji's organisational skills, experience, and young leadership will certainly infuse the organisation with new energy and expansion, and our Nation First ideology will reach the masses even more effectively,” CM Gupta wrote on X.

--IANS

rch/uk