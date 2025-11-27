His efforts to boost sustainable living are admirable: PM Modi's birthday wishes to Union Minister Joshi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi and prayed for his long and healthy life.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes to Shri Pralhad Joshi Ji on his birthday. His efforts to boost sustainable living by focussing on renewable energy are admirable. He is actively engaged in protecting consumer rights as well as ensuring food security for our people. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Responding to the Prime Minister's message, Joshi expressed gratitude and said, "Your continued guidance, encouragement and trust strengthen my resolve each day. I remain committed to contributing my utmost to our nation, under your able leadership."

Pralhad Joshi, born on November 27, 1962, in Bijapur, then part of Mysore State, has been elected to the Lok Sabha in the general elections of 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he secured the second-highest victory margin among the 28 constituencies in Karnataka at a time when several other ministers and MPs faced defeat.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to social media to extend his wishes to the leader.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to my colleague in the Central Cabinet, Pralhad Joshi. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life," Gadkari wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, joined in greeting Joshi and wished him good health.

Taking to X, CM Yogi said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to Pralhad Joshi, a senior and dedicated member of the BJP family and the honourable Union Minister. Your loyalty towards the organisation, dedication to public service, and active participation in nation-building efforts are commendable. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth also shared birthday wishes, saying, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the honourable Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Dharwad, Pralhad Joshi. I pray to God for your good health and long life."

--IANS