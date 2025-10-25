‘His ancestors will tremble’: BJP on Australian women cricketers’ molestation case

Bhopal, Oct 25 (IANS) In a blistering video statement posted on his X handle, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has unleashed a torrent of fiery rhetoric over the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, warning that the prime accused, Aqueel Khan.

“Will be dealt with in such a way that even his ancestors will tremble, and future generations will be too terrified to step out,” he said.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday as the cricketers walked from their hotel to a nearby cafe, has ignited outrage across political and sporting circles.

According to police officials, two international female cricketers were in the city as part of the World Cup Cricket Tournament. A man on a motorcycle approached the players, harassing them verbally and physically before speeding away.

The distressed cricketers immediately triggered an SOS alert at the hotel and team security personnel, including Australian team official Danny Simmons, who promptly informed the local police.

In his video message, Sharma did not mince words.

“That criminal Aqueel has been caught. He has been given a sound thrashing. He has been thrown into jail,” he declared.

“Action is being taken strictly under Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s rules, laws, and the Constitution.”

He further accused Khan of orchestrating a “conspiracy to defame Indore,” a city long celebrated for its cleanliness and sanskar (cultural values).

“I have earnestly told the so-called Muslim intellectuals that Indore was known throughout the country for its dignity. Today, Aqueel has tarnished that image,” Sharma said, announcing that action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked.

“If necessary, a public shaming procession will also be taken out,” he added.

Within hours, authorities identified and arrested 28-year-old Aqueel Khan on Friday. The search for the second suspect continues.

Drawing a parallel with a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh involving alleged misconduct by a school principal, Sharma condemned attempts to trivialise such crimes.

“In a similar incident, the principal not only molested a minor but also tried to make jokes and mockery out of rape-like incidents,” he fumed.

“Listen carefully: whether the daughter is Hindu or Muslim, from Australia or England, India has always guaranteed the dignity and safety of every daughter—and it will continue to do so.”

The Australian team management confirmed awareness of the incident but refrained from detailed commentary, prioritising player welfare.

Sources indicate Cricket Australia is coordinating with local organisers to strengthen security protocols for the duration of the Women’s World Cup.

--IANS

