Hindu seers hail installation of 'Shri Ram Yantra' in Ayodhya, call it 'historic, spiritually significant moment'

Ayodhya, March 19 (IANS) Prominent Hindu seers and temple priests in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, on Thursday, hailed the installation of the 'Shri Ram Yantra' at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple as a historic and spiritually significant moment, saying the ceremony reflected the deep faith and centuries-old devotion of Ram devotees.

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President Droupadi Murmu visited the temple earlier on Thursday and installed a 150-kg gold-plated ‘Shri Ram Yantra’ during a special religious ceremony. She also offered prayers and performed the aarti at the Ram temple.

Reacting to the development, Jagatguru Karpatri Maharaj said the ceremony marked a major spiritual milestone and praised the speeches delivered during the programme.

"It felt very good. The President's speech was excellent, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke well. Now it feels like the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' has begun," he told IANS.

He added that witnessing the sacred Yantra was a matter of great fortune for devotees.

“On this occasion, we had the good fortune of seeing that very Ram Yantra,” Jagatguru Karpatri Maharaj said.

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said the installation symbolised the culmination of centuries of devotion and sacrifice by Ram devotees.

“Today the Shri Ram Yantra was installed. After 500 years of sacrifice and penance, and after millions of Ram devotees gave their lives, the grand temple has now been constructed,” he added.

Saryu Maha Aarti President Shashikant Das Maharaj described the programme as extraordinary and emotionally moving.

“Today it felt as if the eyes had no tongue and the tongue had no eyes -- such a beautiful and unique programme was held," he said.

Calling the ceremony unprecedented, he added: “It was a unique programme, one that has never happened before and will never happen again.”

Hindu seers and religious leaders said the installation of the Shri Ram Yantra would further strengthen the spiritual significance of the Ram temple and reinforce the ideals associated with Ram Rajya.

--IANS

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