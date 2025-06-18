Hindi will not be allowed to be imposed in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray dared the Maharashtra government to implement its decision to make Hindi a third language in Marathi and Hindi medium schools for classes 1 to 5, saying that "the imposition of Hindi will not be tolerated."

In a sharp reaction, Raj Thackeray said, “Do not try to impose a third language on Maharashtra. Is all this being done to divert attention from important issues in the state? I request journalists and writers of the state to speak out strongly against this decision.

"If this decision is imposed on us today, these people (government) will not allow Marathi language to exist in the near future. Our literature will end, our culture will end. Maharashtra will be crushed under the yoke of the Union government.

"Therefore, I request the citizens of Maharashtra to oppose this decision. Every school should oppose the government's decision. If the government feels this is a challenge, they should take it as a challenge. However, Hindi will not be allowed to be imposed in the state.”

Raj Thackeray’s comment came after the Mahayuti government in its resolution said that Hindi would not be a third compulsory language, but if students want to opt for any other Indian language, the class strength should be at least 20 and those students would be taught the language they selected, either in school by appointing a teacher or through online mode.

The MNS chief has taken strong objection to the Mahayuti government’s move and questioned, “Why is the government trying to impose Hindi language and Hindiize Maharashtra? We should oppose this Hindi imposition as much as possible."

"We will see how the schools teach Hindi language in Maharashtra,” said Raj Thackeray.

He told reporters that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured him that the government would not make Hindi as third compulsory language.

“Which third language will be taught in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh or Bihar? The Centre has said that the state government has to decide the policy, so why is Hindi being made compulsory? There is a website of Gujarat on which they have clearly written that three subjects, Gujarati, Mathematics and English, have been kept from the first. Then why is it compulsory in Maharashtra?” he asked.

“If Hindi is not compulsory in Gujarat while Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are sitting at the Centre, then why is Hindi language compulsory in Maharashtra? There is an option of Hindi from Class 6, so why is it being introduced from Class 1? Are there any policies to make it easy for IAS officers to speak Hindi? If the government in Maharashtra is Marathi, they should think about this. I want to see which schools are teaching Hindi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray in a letter to principals of schools across Maharashtra appealed to them to thwart the government’s effort to impose Hindi on children, saying it is not only damaging to the children but also for the Marathi language.

“The government just blindly follows orders from above, but you need not fall prey to it. And if you are forced by the government, we are here to support you. To become well-educated, model citizens who can make the nation and Maharashtra proud, you need to know one state language and one world language. Why learn more of them?

"We must understand the political motive behind this! The people of the North want to capture a civilised Maharashtra and the easy way to do that is to impose their language directly or indirectly. Do not fall prey to their politics,” he stated.

Raj Thackeray further said, “When the children grow up tomorrow, they can learn any language they want according to their needs, but why burden them from now on? If you stay firm and thwart the government's plans, we will stand behind you like a rock. But if you willingly support the government's hidden agenda by imposing the burden of a language, that is immaterial if they learn it or not, my Maharashtra Sainiks will surely visit you (for discussion).”

He called upon the principals of schools to keep in mind that there is growing discontent in Maharashtra regarding this imposition of languages and said, “Word to the wise! What more can I say?”

