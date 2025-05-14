Himalayan apple growers seek ban on the fruit's imports from Turkey

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Himalyan Apple Growers Society has demanded an immediate ban on the import of apples from Turkey. The general secretary of the body, Rajesh Dhanta, has called for India to immediately withdraw its engagement in import in the economic interests of the Himalayan states.

The apple orchards of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir stand as a testament to both economic sustenance and cultural identity, he said adding, yet, this legacy now faces an existential threat as the relentless influx of imported apples, particularly from Turkey, continues to disrupt the delicate balance of local trade.

Dhanta, in his impassioned letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lamented the irony of India's “Vocal for Local” initiative being overshadowed by the unchecked import of foreign apples.

He underscored the plight of nearly eight lakh families in Jammu & Kashmir, four lakh in Himachal Pradesh, and one lakh in Uttarakhand, whose livelihoods are intricately woven into the apple farming, allied activities and related industry.

Beyond mere commerce, he argued, apples symbolise the very essence of these regions, shaping their traditions and economic fabric.

Citing alarming statistics, Dhanta revealed that apple imports from Turkey have surged dramatically -- from a modest 205 tonnes in 2015 to a staggering 1,17,663 tonnes in recent years.

The financial ramifications are equally concerning, with the import value escalating from Rs 563 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 739 crore in 2022-23, and further ballooning to Rs 821 crore in 2023-24.

This influx has inundated Indian markets, triggering fierce competition among local traders and destabilizing the economic equilibrium of northern apple-growing states, Dhanta said.

The repercussions extend beyond commerce, as the unchecked import has exacerbated unemployment and disrupted social stability in Himachal Pradesh and its neighbouring regions.

The body has fervently called for a total ban on Turkish apple imports, advocating for stringent phytosanitary norms, the imposition of a minimum import price (MIP), and the introduction of a comprehensive protection policy tailored to safeguard domestic apple growers.

This policy, he insists, must focus on price stabilisation, storage facilitation, and marketing assistance, ensuring that local farmers receive support prices or direct income aid. Failure to act swiftly, the growers' society warned, would spell dire consequences for families dependent on apple cultivation.

