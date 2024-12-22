Himachal: Sukhu government's anti-employee face exposed, says former CM Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Sunday strongly criticized the Congress-led state government for "ignoring" the concerns of the employees.

Thakur accused the government of betraying employees who were promised benefits under the old pension scheme, claiming that Congress is now creating bureaucratic hurdles that threaten the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

Thakur stated that many employee organisations, though under pressure, are beginning to express opposition to the government's actions. He warned that the situation would soon escalate.

Thakur stated that the bill will negatively impact the seniority and financial benefits of contract employees. He added that the financial benefits of employees who have had less regular government service will be reduced.

Thakur pointed out that the amendment to the bill, which affects contract employees who were previously regularised after two years, is "completely anti-employee."

Thakur further targeted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's claims regarding job creation. He said under the current government, no doctors have been recruited in the past two years, despite frequent claims of reforms in the health services sector.

Thakur countered that the recruitment processes for most of these positions began during his tenure. He expressed concern over how a government that had failed to recruit doctors could strengthen the state's healthcare system.

The Chief Minister recently stated that 31,000 government jobs had been provided. (ANI)

