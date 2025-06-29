Himachal set to launch statewide anti-drug campaign, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, June 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday said the government is preparing to launch a large-scale statewide anti-drug campaign.

“Mapping is being conducted at the panchayat ward level to facilitate targeted intervention,” he said, adding the government is also forming a Special Task Force to clamp down on drug trafficking.

Additionally, 500 new posts will be filled in the Police Department to strengthen enforcement efforts.

“Youth are the future of our nation, and protecting them from the menace of drugs is a collective responsibility,” said the Chief Minister, reiterating the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse.

The Chief Minister was speaking after the facilitation ceremony of the 12th HP Police Half Marathon in Shimla.

He honoured winners of the marathon, which featured participation in men, women, and senior citizens’ (75 plus) categories.

Expressing concern over the involvement of government employees in drug-related activities, the Chief Minister said strict action has been taken against 80 government employees.

He said even police personnel have been found involved in drug trafficking activities, adding the government is considering to amend the police manual to ensure greater accountability within the force.

The CM said the state is working on a two-pronged strategy -- strict enforcement and a sensitive approach towards victims.

The government has implemented the PIT-NDPS Act, which was not enforced during the previous BJP government's five-year tenure.

Under this Act, 40 detention orders have been approved, 36 of which were issued this year.

The government has also demolished properties belonging to seven drug peddlers and is actively pursuing action against others, he added. Also, the state has passed the HP Anti-Drugs Act, which distinguishes between offenders and victims.

He urged parents to maintain open communication with their children and educate them about the harmful effects of drugs.

