Himachal secures first place for average response time in distress, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 28 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the state police for securing the first position in the country for average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112).

He said this achievement reflects the efficiency, dedication and professionalism of the police force in ensuring timely assistance to citizens in distress. The Chief Minister said that despite Himachal’s challenging mountainous terrain, long-travel distances and limited resources, the state has emerged as the best performer in emergency response, a matter of pride for all Himachalis.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to strengthening police modernisation, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric governance to further enhance public safety services. He appreciated the consistent efforts of the ERSS-112 teams, police stations and field officers across the state for their disciplined working procedures, effective use of technology and strong field-level supervision, which have played a key role in improving response times.

Sukhu said the government would continue to provide all necessary support for improving emergency response systems and strengthening policing infrastructure in the state.

DGP Ashok Tiwari expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his continuous support, especially in strengthening police modernisation and technology-driven policing.

He said speed, sensitivity and service will remain the guiding motto of the Himachal Pradesh Police, and this achievement is not merely a ranking, but a reaffirmation of the commitment that whenever any citizen in Himachal Pradesh calls for help, the police will reach them at the earliest.

