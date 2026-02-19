Himachal received substantial grants from Centre: BJP ​

Shimla, Feb 19 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, it has regularly received substantial financial support from the Centre, but it keeps making serious remarks against the Centre, particularly the Prime Minister, in an attempt to divert public attention. ​

He stated that the real issue is not whether the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) is mentioned in the Union Budget, but that even when the state was receiving the RDG, the government continued to claim financial distress. ​

Leader of Opposition Thakur told the media here that, after the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, if the RDG is discontinued, it is the responsibility of the Congress government to manage finances effectively and take the state forward. ​

“Blaming the Centre or previous (state) governments for their failures cannot solve the problem. If the government is unable to handle the situation, it should honestly admit it before the people,” the BJP leader said.

​Referring to the first phase three-day Assembly proceedings that ended on Wednesday, Thakur said discussion on the Motion of Thanks after the Governor's Address is both a rule and a convention. ​

“However, the government is determined to introduce a political resolution on the RDG. The Opposition participated in the debate and highlighted failures of the government's three-year tenure with facts.” ​

He said during the Chief Minister’s reply, several figures were presented incorrectly, and when the Opposition sought an opportunity to clarify facts, permission was denied. In protest, BJP MLAs were forced to enter the well of the House.

​The six-time lawmaker reiterated that the BJP stands firmly for the interests of Himachal Pradesh and that the state's welfare is paramount. If the RDG has been stopped, the government must also understand that its failure to present its case effectively may have contributed to the situation. ​

He emphasized that political speeches alone cannot resolve economic challenges. ​

“Sound policy and fiscal discipline are essential.” ​

He said the Chief Minister himself has repeatedly admitted the state might face increasing financial stress, making it difficult to fulfill guarantees, continue development works, and meet commitments related to salaries, pensions, and dearness allowance. Instead of politicising the issue, the government should focus on solutions.

--IANS

vg/dan