Himachal Pradesh withdraws Cabinet rank of board chairmen

Shimla, March 18 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Government on Tuesday said here that the government has decided to withdraw the status of 'Cabinet Rank' presently accorded to various authorities, including Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Deputy Chairman of Boards, Corporations and Commissions, as well as Principal Advisors and Political Advisors.

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A government spokesperson said that the decision has been taken as part of efforts to streamline administrative protocol. He further informed that in addition, 20 per cent of the salary and monthly emoluments of the authorities concerned will stay deferred till September 30, 2026.

The spokesperson added that necessary directions have been issued to all Administrative Secretaries to take prompt action in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a one-day Principal's Conference on reforms in higher education in Shimla, said that despite financial challenges, the budget for the education and health sectors would not be curtailed.

He said education is a top priority for the state government and that focused efforts are being made to provide quality education to students, even in far-flung areas.

Sukhu said, “To boost self-confidence that is of paramount importance so that students can effectively take on future challenges, the role of teachers and education is vital.” He said the state government has undertaken numerous initiatives to transform the education sector.

He stressed the opening up of new specialised colleges such as science, commerce and fine arts colleges. He said a science college is being set up at Hamirpur spanning 50 bighas, and the state government has released Rs 20 crore for this college. Additionally, commerce and other specialised colleges would be set up across the state.

The Chief Minister further said that efforts are being made to bridge existing gaps and introduce meaningful reforms in higher education. Recruitment processes are ongoing to fill 400 posts of Assistant Professor and 400 posts of Junior Assistant Professor. He also directed the introduction of new-age courses and additional language programmes in colleges to enhance employability for students.

To ensure quality education, a college ranking system has been introduced on the lines of school rankings, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the health sector is also a key priority of the government, and reforms are being undertaken in this area as well. He stated that due to the government’s efforts, high-end MRI machines have been installed in medical colleges, and the response to robotic surgery has been encouraging.

He stated that the Revenue Deficit Grant to the state has been discontinued, and financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,600 crore has been denied, which has been attributed to the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees.

He asserted, “OPS was not a politically motivated decision, but the state government's commitment towards ensuring social security for employees in their old age.”

--IANS

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