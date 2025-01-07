Himachal Pradesh: Tourists flock to Kufri hills after fresh snowfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): After recent snowfall in the region, tourists from all over the country are flocking to the beautiful Kufri Hills to enjoy the winter wonderland. The snowfall, which began last night, has blanketed the surrounding areas in a pristine layer of white, attracting both nature lovers and adventure seekers.







Delhi-based tourist Tarachand Gupta expressed his delight at experiencing the snowfall. "Coming here feels amazing. There was heavy snowfall in Kufri last night, and we're having so much fun. My family and I have enjoyed ourselves immensely. Playing in the snow and seeing the kids' joy has been wonderful. Everyone should visit to fulfil their desire to experience snow. Seeing fresh snow feels like a blessing from God, and I'm grateful for the chance to enjoy this moment," said Gupta.

Another tourist from Delhi, Shilpa, shared her excitement, noting that the snowfall had fulfilled a long-held dream. "We saw snow yesterday evening, and it was magical. We're staying here for free, and the heavy snowfall has been an incredible experience. Although there was traffic congestion, the beauty of the snow makes up for it. Riding in the snow and playing games was delightful. Watching fresh snowfall for the first time was surreal, it felt like a dream come true," she said.

Kartik Kaur, a visitor from Punjab, said that even though she had seen snow before, each visit to Kufri felt special. "Coming here with my family is always wonderful. The fresh snowfall has added to the charm. I feel like everyone should come and experience this beauty. It's pure joy to be surrounded by snow," Kaur said.

For Jignesha from Gujarat, her first visit to Kufri was an unforgettable experience. "This is my first time seeing snow, and it's amazing. We came to Shimla first and visited Jakhu Temple before heading to Kufri. It's been two days now, and the fresh snowfall has made it worth every moment. We're having an incredible time," she shared.

Jinesha said, "The snowfall has also brought cheer to the local tourism industry, with businesses seeing a significant uptick in visitors. Narayan Himral, a local travel agent, highlighted the economic benefits of the snowfall. "The fresh snowfall has been a blessing for the tourism industry. Hotels, travel agents, taxi drivers, snow gear rental shops, and adventure activity providers are all benefiting from the increased tourist arrivals. Activities like skiing, snowshoeing, and other winter sports have created jobs for 50 to 60 people daily. Thousands of hotels in Himachal Pradesh are witnessing higher incomes due to the influx of tourists. The snowfall has brought relief to many families dependent on tourism, and we hope for more snowfall in the coming days."

Narayan Himral, a local travel agent said, "The recent snowfall is not just a visual treat but also a boon for the local economy. As Kufri and surrounding areas bask in the glory of their snow-clad landscape, the hills are alive with the joy of tourists and the hopes of those whose livelihoods depend on the winter season." (ANI)

