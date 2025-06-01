Himachal Pradesh to take tourists closer to nature, say state officials

Shimla, June 1 (IANS) To promote eco-tourism in unexplored areas by developing infrastructure there, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched a project, officials said on Sunday.

Under an eco-tourism policy, the government aims to develop 77 eco-tourism sites in various forest circles, besides emphasis will be on the promotion of local cuisines, folk artistes, local artisans, culture, tour and eco guides.

With this initiative, the government is eyeing to generate revenue of Rs 200 crore in five years.

Also, the aim, said a government official, is to attract tourists closer to nature, creating local jobs, and helping the economy grow in a clean and sustainable way.

The state economy is highly dependent on tourism, besides hydroelectricity and horticulture.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government is working to make Himachal a famous eco-tourism destination, said the official. With its snow-covered mountains, thick forests, clean rivers and rich wildlife, Himachal Pradesh has always been a favourite place for nature lovers. Now, the new eco-tourism policy aims to bring the tourists closer to nature, but in a responsible way.

The Eco-Tourism Policy of 2024 aims to keep both tourism and nature safe.

Under this policy, 77 eco-tourism sites are being developed across the state. They mainly fall in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Rampur, Solan, Nahan, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Dharamsala, Palampur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Nurpur and Rekong Peo.

Out of these, eco-tourism operators have already been selected for seven popular sites: Potter Hill and Shoghi in Shimla, Solang Nallah in Kullu and Kasol in Parvati Valley.

The rest of the sites are being developed in phases. Visitors can enjoy trekking, bird watching, forest camping, jungle walks and nature interpretation trails.

An important part of the eco-tourism policy is to involve locals. Eco-tourism committees have been formed in each forest circle, a government statement said.

Local youth are being trained as nature guides and workers. At present, more than 70 guides and 135 multi-purpose workers have been trained by the Himachal Pradesh Eco-Tourism Society (HPECOSOC).

To make bookings easier, the government has started online booking in 100 forest rest houses and camping sites. They can be booked through the HPECOSOC website.

A trekking management system has also been introduced. More than 245 trekking routes have been marked and listed based on difficulty levels. A mobile app is also being made to guide the tourists.

Himachal Pradesh, known for apples and picture-perfect tourist spots, attracted more than 181.24 lakh tourists, including 82,000 foreigners, in 2024.

Last year's footfall was a rise of 13.24 per cent in comparison to the previous year.

Since tourism contributes 7.78 per cent to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), this new policy is expected to further strengthen the state's economy, believes the government.

