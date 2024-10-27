Himachal Pradesh: Joint Employees Federation extends support to electricity board workers amid deadlock with govt

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Joint Employees Federation has extended its support to the electricity board employees and their demands, and called on the Sukhvinder Sukhu government to have a dialogue with the employees and break the deadlock.

The federation has warned the Sukhu government that if the deadlock continues, they will carry out more aggressive statehood protests.

The Joint Employees Federation also expressed disappointment at the Congress government's decision to abolish vacant posts and stressed the need for dialogue to avoid a worsening situation in Himachal Pradesh.

"The government should break the deadlock in the electricity board by holding talks; otherwise, the situation in the state will worsen," said Virendra Chauhan, President of the Joint Employees Federation.

He highlighted that the federation's support to the electricity board employees is not just a gesture but a strong stance that could lead to broader unrest if the issue remains unresolved.

Chauhan expressed his disapproval of recent government actions, particularly focusing on the abolition of posts within the electricity board.

"The government has abolished 51 posts in the electricity board and fired 81 drivers--this decision is unfortunate," he said.

The Joint Employees Federation President further pointed out that the employees of the electricity board have already submitted a memorandum outlining their demands, urging the government to reconsider its stance.

"The government should restore the jobs after discussing them," he added, emphasizing the need for dialogue and compromise to resolve the issue.

In a strong show of solidarity, the electricity board employees have planned a symbolic demonstration on October 28. Chauhan warned that if the government remains unyielding to the employees' demands, the Joint Employees Federation would join them in more aggressive protests.

"If the government does not agree to their demands, then the Joint Employees Federation will also be forced to take to the streets in support of the electricity board employees," Chauhan asserted, underlining the potential for a larger movement against the government's decisions.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government's notification to eliminate posts that have remained vacant for two years has also stirred significant concern among the employees. The federation's leaders highlighted the sweeping implications of such a decision.

"After this notification, thousands of posts which have been lying vacant in the state will be abolished," said Chauhan, describing the government's move as a blow to employment prospects in the state. (ANI)

