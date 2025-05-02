Himachal Pradesh: Bomb threat reported at different locations in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Bomb threats were received via email on Friday targeting different locations in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, including government offices and public places, within 24 hours, the official said.

Following the threat, the District Disaster Management Authority alerted all authorities, including the Police.

Last month, similar bomb threats were emailed targeting two key government offices, the Chief Secretary's office in the State Secretariat and the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mandi district.

The threat emails claimed that RDX devices had been planted and that explosions would occur at 11:30 AM in the Chief Secretary's office and 1:30 PM in the Mandi DC office.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena confirmed that two separate emails were received.

"Two emails came in, first, a bomb threat was sent to the DC Mandi office, and shortly after, another message was received threatening the Chief Secretary's office. The second email also referred to an incident from Tamil Nadu and mentioned that a similar device had been planted here." Saxena said.

He said that the authorities acted swiftly. "As soon as the information was received about the DC Mandi office, it was immediately evacuated," said Saxena. Bomb disposal squads, CID, and local law enforcement teams conducted thorough searches at both sites.

"No device of any kind was found at either location. I kept things low profile in my office. I remained in my office until 7:00 PM, and as you can see, I am still here," Saxena added, emphasising that operations at the Secretariat were unaffected. The Mandi DC office also continued to function normally. (ANI)

