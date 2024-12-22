Himachal Pradesh: BJP state unit gears up to celebrate 'Good Governance Day' and 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Following the announcement by BJP national president JP nadda for nationwide commemorations of 'Good Governance Day' and 'Veer Bal Diwas', the party's Himachal Pradesh unit shared the detailed outline for the events scheduled on December 25 and 26.

BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor, during a press conference in Dharamshala on Sunday, said to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, homage will be paid in Delhi by President Droupadi Mumu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries.

Regarding BJP National President JP Nadda's directives, he said events will also be organized at the booth level nationwide.

He also informed about state BJP President Dr Rajeev Bindal's announcement that tributes will be paid to the former PM's statues at all booths. Since this marks Vajpayee's centenary year, year-long programs will be held in his honor, according to BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor.

Highlighting former PM Vajpayee's contribution, Kapoor said that the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana transformed rural connectivity. As part of the tribute to Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, participants will walk 1-2 kilometers on such roads. Schools and colleges will organize poetry recitations and other programs based on Vajpayee's works.

On December 26, Veer Bal Diwas will also be celebrated to honor the sacrifices of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. Kapoor highlighted their sacrifice for both faith and nation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged by instituting Veer Bal Diwas in 2022.

BJP State General Secretary further said events will be organized in 171 mandals of the state and will include floral tributes to the Sahibzadas and discussions on their values.

State and district-level coordinators have been appointed to ensure smooth execution. BJP leaders, including spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, Kangra President Sachin Sharma, and media co-incharge Vishwachakshu, were present at the event. (ANI)

