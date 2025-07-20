Himachal policy to employ trainees a new trap to dupe unemployed, says BJP

Shimla, July 20 (IANS) Slamming the state government policy for employing trainees on a fixed amount in Group A, B and C cadres, Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal on Sunday said that this is a new trap to dupe the unemployed youth.

Bindal, while mentioning a video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, said that the Congress had laid a trap for the youth to gain power. “Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rajiv Shukla, Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhwinder Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri had gone to the streets of the state during the Assembly elections with a promise that 63,000 posts are lying vacant and as they come to power in the first Cabinet meeting, they will create 37,000 new posts,” the BJP state chief said.

Bindal said the Congress government gave jobs only to friends. “Many youth prepare for exams, but when the exams come, they are cancelled or their results are withheld. We would like to remind that this is the same government that closed down institutions that provide jobs and, with a single notification, abolished 1.50 lakh posts in Himachal Pradesh, also ended employment opportunities. Neither outsource policy was made nor any way of providing jobs was opened,” he stated.

Bindal said this government uses “new words and cheats the youth. Under the current job training policy, first they will have to give an exam to get employed and then again after two years they will have to give the exam”. “The appointment process on contract has been abolished. These employees will neither get the benefits of Him Care and Ayushman Bharat nor will their medical bills be cleared. And who will appoint these employees is also not clear yet. The state government does not have any formula to make this policy successful, it is just a cruel joke with the youth,” the BJP President added.

As per last week’s government notification for the new recruitment, the candidates will first be engaged as ‘job trainees’ for two years. During this period, they will get a fixed amount instead of regular salary and will be considered for regular appointment only after they pass the qualifying examination or efficiency test.

The government said the objective of the new policy is to promote transparency and competition in state jobs. The scheme is expected to increase accountability, motivation and professional attitude among the youth.

